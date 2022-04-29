Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 1,816,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

