ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Issues Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of CNOB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 210,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,951,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

