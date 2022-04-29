Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

