Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

CNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

