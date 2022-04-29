Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.27.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.