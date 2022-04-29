Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $115.73. 13,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

