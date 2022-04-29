Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $30.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $11,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

