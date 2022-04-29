Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 973,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

