Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-$2.78 EPS.

CUZ traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $35.90. 1,444,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.