Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,395. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLG. Cowen lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.