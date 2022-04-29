Cowen Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

