Cowen Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $134.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.02. 6,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.37. Match Group has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.