Cowen Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $85.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

