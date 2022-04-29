CPChain Price Down 1.1% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $243,236.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00243111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.68 or 0.00573606 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

