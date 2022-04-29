Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

