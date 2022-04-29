Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €185.00 ($198.92) to €187.00 ($201.08) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.
OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.
About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.