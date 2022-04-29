Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POR. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR opened at $49.36 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.