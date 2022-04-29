Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE opened at $40.10 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after buying an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

