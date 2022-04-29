Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 605,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 11,055,714 shares.The stock last traded at $6.88 and had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 221,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

