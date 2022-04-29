Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Buy by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CEQP stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

