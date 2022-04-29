Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Crown worth $27,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

CCK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. 95,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

