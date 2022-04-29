Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DAOOU stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,730. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $758,000.

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

