Cryptonite (XCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $275,036.89

Cryptonite (XCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $275,036.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,820.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.37 or 0.07375880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00257995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.83 or 0.00769773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.13 or 0.00590217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.00358494 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

