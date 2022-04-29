Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $85,521.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.53 or 0.07276369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,964,190 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

