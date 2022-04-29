CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.45 or 0.07266266 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00058173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 760,888,228 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

