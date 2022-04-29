CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Posts Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

