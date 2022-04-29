CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. CubeSmart also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of CUBE traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,551. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

