Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.