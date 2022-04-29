Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 612,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,170. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

