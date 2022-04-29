Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. 104,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,806. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

