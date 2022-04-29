Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,326,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

