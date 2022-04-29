Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,861 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 353,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.58. 3,117,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

