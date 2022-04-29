Curtis Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.13. 7,893,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,775. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.46.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

