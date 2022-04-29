Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $68.42. 994,217 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84.

