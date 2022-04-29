Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 30.24. 12,877,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,308,236. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 29.44 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 44.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

