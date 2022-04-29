CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.