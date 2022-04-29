CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CVS Group stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. CVS Group has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.