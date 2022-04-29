CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 118535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The company has a market cap of C$147.64 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$519. Insiders have sold 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,940 in the last three months.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

