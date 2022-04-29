Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.68). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,625. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

