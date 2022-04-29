Cyclub (CYCLUB) Reaches Market Cap of $14.65 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $473,492.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.59 or 0.07282494 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00056021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

