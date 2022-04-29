Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,122,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,989,783.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and have sold 140,000 shares worth $1,762,400.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

