DABANKING (DAB) Trading Down 78.4% This Week

DABANKING (DAB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DABANKING has a total market capitalization of $29,694.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DABANKING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DABANKING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00031524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DABANKING is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

DABANKING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DABANKING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DABANKING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.