DAD Achieves Market Cap of $56.61 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $56.61 million and $440,289.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,499,896 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

