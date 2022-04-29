Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,555. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $238.32 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its 200-day moving average is $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

