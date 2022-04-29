Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

DQ has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 63.50% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

