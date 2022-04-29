Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.