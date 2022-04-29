Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Update

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,631,641.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,876.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,882 shares of company stock worth $13,497,649. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $11,686,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.70. 954,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,738. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

