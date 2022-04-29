DATx Trading Down 46.7% This Week (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $23,301.57 and approximately $12,833.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00031372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00100791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

