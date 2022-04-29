Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 7.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 3,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

