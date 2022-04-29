Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 6.3%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 2,308,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,378,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

