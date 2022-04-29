DeFiner Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $337,245.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

